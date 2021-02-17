Central Virginia braces for third round of ice and snow in eight days

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) –The threat of a third round of ice and snow in eight days hangs over Central Virginia Wednesday night, prompting Richmonders to prepare in a moment of déjà vu.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said they are once again treating roads in anticipation, and urged no one to travel unless necessary.

Among those shaking their heads in disbelief over the string of bad weather Grant Cogar and Claire Hunnicutt, outside of the Carytown Kroger Wednesday.

“We talked about how it was a warm January and now February has been awful. So, the groundhog was right, I think,” Hunnicutt said.

Last weekend, vehicles overturned and spun-out of control, including a jacknifed double tractor-trailer. Widespread icy conditions also brought down tree limbs and knocked out power–many people in Dinwiddie and Nottoway counties remain in the dark.

“I didn’t think the roads were really treated last week, so hopefully just something a little bit better than last time around,” Cogar said.

VDOT maintained they have enough salt and sand to go around, even with the increased recent demand.

Nikolai Jackson in Richmond told 8News the anticipated ice will likely negatively impact his ability to work, which requires him to go door to door.

“I’m going to have to be outside every day, walking around. I get paid hourly for it so it’s going to affect my hourly, it’s going to affect my income. Can’t make up a lot of days nowadays especially with Covid,” Jackson said.

A maintenance engineer for VDOT’s Richmond District said they’re anticipating more downed trees and power lines, icy roads and even the chance for flooding south of the capital city.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Southampton County near Courtland, remaining in effect into Thursday.