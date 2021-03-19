EF-0 tornado touched down in Windsor area, NWS confirms; church damaged

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado touched down in Windsor on Thursday night as strong storms came through eastern Virginia, damaging a church and other property.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-0 (weak tornado with 65 to 85 mph winds) touched down just east of Route 258 around the unincorporated town of Walters and moved east/northeast and uprooted multiple trees near Ballard Road. It then crossed Ballard and destroyed a garage, knocked down a pole barn and damaged a roof of a house near Colosse Road.

Here's a look at where the tornado touched down last night in Isle of Wight County. An EF-0 but left plenty of damage across the town of Walters! @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/t9yjDwfFsq — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) March 19, 2021

The tornado kept moving east, roughly following Rhodes Drive, and blew off part of the roof at Colosse Baptist Church. It did some more tree damage before lifting just after crossing Spivey Town Road, the NWS says.

The path of the tornado was about 4 miles long in total, with a maximum width of 150 yards. It happened between about 9:27 p.m. and 9:31 p.m.

No injures were reported.

On Friday morning, WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson reported about the damage at Colosse Baptist Church.

Rhodes Drive was shut down Thursday night from Little Norfolk Road to Colosse Road. Power lines and trees were down in the area as well.

Still very windy in #Windsor this morning, one of the church pillars rolled toward me at 5:30a.m.

You can hear @WAVY_News photojournalist @LavoyHarrell saying “watch out!”

We’re both okay! We also moved. pic.twitter.com/AQdM3ZUwVK — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) March 19, 2021

“Also use extra caution on the backroads due to storm damage to include trees down and possibly power lines as well. Thank you in advance for your cooperation in keeping all personnel working the incidents safe,” the fire department said.