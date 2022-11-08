RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is picking up strength as it makes its way toward the Bahamas. Florida has issued new warnings for regions of the East Coast — including tropical storm warnings, storm surge warnings and a hurricane warning.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane sometime tomorrow. Should Nicole make landfall as a hurricane, it would break the record for the latest hurricane to ever make a November landfall in the region.

On Thursday, Nicole is expected to cut through Florida to the Gulf Coast before turning northeast. The storm is now expected to move through Virginia from the western side of the state.

The latest projections are further west than predictions from yesterday. The change could have two significant effects:

The heavier rainfall originally predicted for Central Virginia would instead mostly affect the mountains and western part of Virginia. Central Virginia would be on the warm side of the system which could raise a threat of possibly severe storms in the eastern part of the state.

Both Nicole and the winter storm in the west could sweep by early Saturday, meaning that the rain should end before the Richmond Marathon — however, windy conditions will remain.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for all local weather updates.