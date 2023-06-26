RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for a number of localities across the state of Virginia.

The watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. and is expected to last late into Monday night.

According to NWS, excessive rainfall — brought by severe storms from 3 to 11 p.m. — could cause flooding in urban areas, poor drainage areas and low-water crossings.

The following localities are included in the flood watch:

Charles City County

Chesterfield County

Essex County

Hanover County

Henrico County

King William County

King and Queen County

Gloucester County

James City County

Lancaster County

New Kent County

Northumberland County

Prince George County

Richmond County

Sussex County

The City of Richmond

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into our area this afternoon into this evening,” the alert from NWS reads. “Many areas in the watch area have already received numerous rounds of rainfall over the past several days.”