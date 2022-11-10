TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning the public of a variety of hazards expected with Hurricane Nicole in Florida and across its trajected southeastern path.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida, south of Vero Beach, early Thursday morning on Nov. 10 as a Category 1 storm. Shortly after making landfall, Nicole weakened into a Tropical Storm, but impacts from the storm are still expected across Florida and up the East Coast.

Dangerous storm surges, hurricane and tropical storm conditions, heavy rain with flooding and severe storms with tornadoes are all possibilities the National Weather Service says could be caused by hazards expected with Nicole.

Waves crash on the shoreline along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Police block off MacArthur Boulevard on Hutchinson Island as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway, as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

As of 7:39 a.m. more than 230,000 Florida customers were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Nicole is the first hurricane to hit the U.S. this late in the season in 40 years, and the third recorded time a hurricane has hit Florida in November.

Impact on Virginia

In Virginia, 8News meteorologists say severe weather will be possible in the early afternoon and evening Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Virginia at a slight risk. Tornadoes are possible.

Nicole will cause gusty winds throughout Friday which are expected to continue behind the storm Saturday.