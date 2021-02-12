ICE STORM WARNING: First of its kind for the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Central Virginia.

This will be the first ever ice storm warning issued for the Richmond metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning begins at midnight on Friday and continues until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Significant icing is expected to occur throughout the Central Virginia region. Up to half an inch of ice is expected to accumulate throughout the storm.

People across the region should prepare for power outages, tree damage and ice. NWS is advising that it could be nearly impossible to drive anywhere on Saturday.