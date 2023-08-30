RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Idalia has officially weakened from a hurricane — Category 4 as it made landfall in Florida this morning — to a tropical storm.

The storm made landfall around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, just east of Tallahassee before making its way across the state and into Georgia.

Idalia currently has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is located 40 miles west of Savannah, Georgia.

Tonight, as a tropical storm is expected to cross through South Carolina and then move back out into the ocean near Wilmington, North Carolina.

By Thursday night, the storm is expected to be south of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, before it heads out into the Atlantic Ocean and potentially stalls out to sea.

In Virginia

Closer to home, there is expected to be a little bit of rain — mainly south of Route 58 with some light rain potentially reaching as far north as Route 460 early on Thursday.

Tomorrow is going to be a breezy day for Central Virginia with sustained winds in Richmond between 10 and 25 mph.

Along the coast, it will be even windier, with Hampton Roads receiving a Wind Advisory and a Gale Warning. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Outer Banks.

Once the storm has moved out, Central Virginia is expected to have some nice weather for the holiday weekend.