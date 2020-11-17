Iota one of only two Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in November

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Iota one of only two Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in November

Iota one of only two Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As of 10 a.m. today, Hurricane Iota is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph moving west at 12 mph.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua at 10:40 p.m. EST near the town of Haulover.

It made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph after completely devastating the Colombian Islands of San Andres and Providencia. 

Iota one of only two Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in November

Before making landfall, Hurricane Iota did reach Category 5 hurricane strength with winds of 160 mph becoming the first Category 5 hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. 

Nicaragua was already pummeled by Hurricane Eta which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on November 3.

Iota made landfall 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta made landfall.

Iota one of only two Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in November

Iota became the second-strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Hurricane Season for the month of November.

It is the first Category 5 hurricane this year and hurricane season is over on November 30.

Iota is one of only two Category 5 Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded in November. The other hurricane that reached Category 5 strength was the 1932 Cuba hurricane also known as the Hurricane of Santa Cruz del Sur from November 5-8, 1932. 

Iota is the 30th named storm, 13th hurricane and 6th major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events