National Weather Service researching five reported tornadoes in Virginia

Map of potential tornado locations across Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina shared by the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia on Tuesday, Aug. 4., 2020.

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – The National Weather Service says that they have received more than a dozen reports for tornadoes related to Tropical Storm Isaias, and five of those locations are in Virginia. In an email sent to news media, NWS Wakefield lists 12 areas where they are working to confirm tornadoes. Locations in Virginia include:

Courtland

Suffolk

James City County

Fleeton / Buzzards Bar

Kilmarnock

Other reported locations are in Maryland and North Carolina.

Although radar data is used to identify possible tornadoes, representatives for the NWS will verify each report in the field over the next couple of days and evaluate damage, path and intensity, explained a representative from the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia.

Stay with 8News as we continue to follow Tropical Storm Isaias and the impact on Virginia.