PHOTO GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley in Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The tropics are quiet as of Wednesday, July 15. While we got an early start with named storms this year, there has yet to be a hurricane in either the Atlantic or the Pacific Basin.

The Atlantic has had six named storms so far in 2020, the most recent being Tropical Storm Fay, which was the earliest sixth named storm to form since naming began. The earliest before that was Franklin in 2005, which formed on July 22.