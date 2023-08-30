CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Florida Big Bend at 7:45 Wednesday morning, unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.
The hurricane, having previously reached Category 4 status, touched down near Keaton Beach as a Category 3. The National Weather Service (NWS) says it’s possible storm surge could rise as high as 15 feet in some areas.
As of 7:45 a.m., Idalia was clocked at sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. As the hurricane moves inland, its wind speeds will continue decreasing.
According to the National Hurricane Center, water levels along the coast of the Florida Big Bend are rising rapidly. The NWS continues to relay that catastrophic storm surges and damaging hurricane-force winds are imminent.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricane on record has ever passed through the bay abutting the Florida Big Bend.