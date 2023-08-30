CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Florida Big Bend at 7:45 Wednesday morning, unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

The hurricane, having previously reached Category 4 status, touched down near Keaton Beach as a Category 3. The National Weather Service (NWS) says it’s possible storm surge could rise as high as 15 feet in some areas.

As of 7:45 a.m., Idalia was clocked at sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. As the hurricane moves inland, its wind speeds will continue decreasing.

According to the National Hurricane Center, water levels along the coast of the Florida Big Bend are rising rapidly. The NWS continues to relay that catastrophic storm surges and damaging hurricane-force winds are imminent.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricane on record has ever passed through the bay abutting the Florida Big Bend.

PHOTOS FROM FLORIDA:

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: William Brouard places sandbags at the door to his IRB Creamery before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Nazih Tageddine wraps cellophane around his gas pump to prevent it from being damaged by the rain from Hurricane Idalia as it passes offshore on August 29, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: A grocery store’s water section is almost bare as people stock up ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Reporters wade through flood waters as it inundates the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A dock, rear, is barely seen above the water, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Cedar Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)