TAMPA, Fl. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida, at 3:05 p.m. this afternoon. The Category 4 storm has now been recorded with 150 mph winds and severe flooding was reported shortly after it made landfall. The photos below show the scene in Florida as Ian wreaks havoc on the western coast.

A down tree lays over the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Debris litters a street in a neighborhood of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on Sept. 28, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)





Photos taken of the storm from above. (Courtesy of NASA)

Residents leave with their belongings after a tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Utility trucks are staged ahead of Hurricane Ian, near the Florida Turnpike, Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Wildwood, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)





Photos captured from 511 traffic cameras across the coast of Florida.

