PHOTOS: Remnants of Hurricane Ida wreak havoc on southwest Virginia early Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Much of Virginia is bracing for heavy rains and the threat of severe weather on Wednesday as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida moves on through.

Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana on Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, making it one of the worst storms on record to impact that part of the nation.

Many communities inland in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee have had to deal with bad flooding from the storm, mere days in some instances after torrential rains devastated communities.

Below are a few photos showing the aftermath of Ida’s remnants in Virginia. As the weather impacts Central Virginia, send your photos to news@wric.com to be featured online and on TV.

This photo shared on Twitter by Virginia State Police shows a road in Buchanan, Va. completely washed away as the remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted southwest Virginia on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo: Virginia State Police/Twitter)

Flood waters lifted a home completely off its foundation and swept it down stream in Hurley, Va. on Aug. 31, 2021 as the remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted southwest Virginia. (Photo: Virginia State Police/Twitter)

This Virginia State Police photo shows the extent of the damage in Hurley, Va. and Buchanan, Va. as the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused heavy flooding on Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo: Virginia State Police/Twitter)

Flooding in southwest Virginia was so bad that homes were lifted off their foundations, and entire vehicles were picked up off the ground. (Photo: Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association/Facebook)

The extent of damaged in southwest Virginia caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo: Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association/Facebook)

A home in southwest Virginia teeters over the edge after flooding washed out the land below on Aug. 31, 2021 in southwest Virginia. (Photo: Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association/Facebook)

Flooding and mudslides from the remnants of Hurricane Ida destroyed entire homes in southwest Virginia on Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo: Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association/Facebook)

Heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides in portions of southwest Virginia on Aug. 31 as the remnants of Hurricane Ida went through the area. (Photo: Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association/Facebook)