PHOTOS: Remnants of Hurricane Ida wreak havoc on southwest Virginia early Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Much of Virginia is bracing for heavy rains and the threat of severe weather on Wednesday as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida moves on through.
Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana on Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, making it one of the worst storms on record to impact that part of the nation.
Many communities inland in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee have had to deal with bad flooding from the storm, mere days in some instances after torrential rains devastated communities.
Below are a few photos showing the aftermath of Ida’s remnants in Virginia. As the weather impacts Central Virginia, send your photos to news@wric.com to be featured online and on TV.