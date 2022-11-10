TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — In true Florida fashion, surfers were seen taking to the waves just hours after Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday morning.

So far, photos of Nicole’s destruction show eroded beachlines, destroyed walkways and collapsed piers.

Just hours after impact on the Florida coast, Nicole downgraded in severity from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but the National Weather Service said impacts from the storm were still expected to include “dangerous storm surges, hurricane and tropical storm conditions, heavy rain with flooding and severe storms with tornadoes.”

As of 10:22 a.m., 354,385 households were reported to be without power, according to PowerOutage.us, the majority of which were located on the mid to upper-eastern coast of Florida.

Check out photos courtesy of the Associated Press from scenes around Florida as Nicole makes its way up the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall near Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane early Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. It’s such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Surfers take to the waves on Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach in front of a section of Anglin’s Fishing Pier that collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

People walk near the Vero Beach Boardwalk in Vero Beach, Fla, early Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early near Vero Beach. It’s such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Damage is left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole on the Vero Beach Boardwalk on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Vero Beach, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Damage left is behind by Tropical Storm Nicole on the Vero Beach Boardwalk on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Vero Beach, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Anglin’s Fishing Pier at the end of Commercial Blvd. in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is shown on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a section of it collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Surfers walk Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., beach in front of a section of Anglin’s Fishing Pier that collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Waves wash ashore on Surf Road near Desoto Street as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move towards the coast on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022 in Hollywood Beach, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Workers direct airplanes on the wet tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as Tropical Storm Nicole threatens the east coast of Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Waves washed ashore on Surf Road near Desoto Street as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move towards the coast on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022 in Hollywood Beach, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)