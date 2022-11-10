TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — In true Florida fashion, surfers were seen taking to the waves just hours after Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday morning.
So far, photos of Nicole’s destruction show eroded beachlines, destroyed walkways and collapsed piers.
Just hours after impact on the Florida coast, Nicole downgraded in severity from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but the National Weather Service said impacts from the storm were still expected to include “dangerous storm surges, hurricane and tropical storm conditions, heavy rain with flooding and severe storms with tornadoes.”
As of 10:22 a.m., 354,385 households were reported to be without power, according to PowerOutage.us, the majority of which were located on the mid to upper-eastern coast of Florida.
Check out photos courtesy of the Associated Press from scenes around Florida as Nicole makes its way up the East Coast.