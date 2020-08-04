Preparing for the storm: What you need and who to call when severe weather pours into Central Virginia

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas. Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (NOAA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When severe weather approaches it’s time to stock up the kitchen, check the batteries in the flashlight and prepare for whatever comes next. Power outages and flooding are common across Central Virginia, especially during hurricane season.

8News compiled a list of phone numbers and resources that will help you weather the storm. Hang onto this list and have the information you need when severe weather moves into our area.

Power outages

If your power goes out you can report the outage to Dominion Energy online or by calling 866-366-4357. You can also check the status of outages on Dominion’s website via a customer lookup or the outage map.

Statewide phone numbers

5-1-1 : This is the “Know Before You Go” traffic hotline you can call to find out traffic conditions. You can also find up to date traffic information online here .



: This is the “Know Before You Go” traffic hotline you can call to find out traffic conditions. You can also find up to date traffic information online . 7-1-1 : This number helps give information to those who have trouble with typical phone lines conversations, such as the deaf, hard of hearing and Spanish speakers, by relaying it through a specially trained Virginia Relay Communication Assistant (CA).



: This number helps give information to those who have trouble with typical phone lines conversations, such as the deaf, hard of hearing and Spanish speakers, by relaying it through a specially trained Virginia Relay Communication Assistant (CA). 9-1-1: This is only for emergencies such as fire, medical, reporting accidents, crimes in progress and suspicious individuals or events.

LOCAL CONTACTS

Richmond

To report water, sewage or gas emergency call the Department of Public Works at 804-6046-4646. You can also submit a request online at RVA311.com.

Henrico

If you are reporting a water or sewer emergency 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. call 804-501-4275. If the emergency is after 4:30 p.m. call 804-501-5024.

If you have a gas leak call Richmond Gas Works at 804-646-4646.

Chesterfield

For water and wastewater emergencies call from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. call 804-748-1310. For after-hours emergencies call 804-744-1360.

For gas emergencies call Columbia Gas at 1-800-544-5606.

BR PREPARED

The Virginia Department of Emergency Services recommends preparing a kit with the following supplies you may need during a hurricane: