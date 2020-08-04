Preparing for the storm: What you need and who to call when severe weather pours into Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When severe weather approaches it’s time to stock up the kitchen, check the batteries in the flashlight and prepare for whatever comes next. Power outages and flooding are common across Central Virginia, especially during hurricane season.
8News compiled a list of phone numbers and resources that will help you weather the storm. Hang onto this list and have the information you need when severe weather moves into our area.
Power outages
If your power goes out you can report the outage to Dominion Energy online or by calling 866-366-4357. You can also check the status of outages on Dominion’s website via a customer lookup or the outage map.
Statewide phone numbers
- 5-1-1: This is the “Know Before You Go” traffic hotline you can call to find out traffic conditions. You can also find up to date traffic information online here.
- 7-1-1: This number helps give information to those who have trouble with typical phone lines conversations, such as the deaf, hard of hearing and Spanish speakers, by relaying it through a specially trained Virginia Relay Communication Assistant (CA).
- 9-1-1: This is only for emergencies such as fire, medical, reporting accidents, crimes in progress and suspicious individuals or events.
LOCAL CONTACTS
Richmond
- To report water, sewage or gas emergency call the Department of Public Works at 804-6046-4646. You can also submit a request online at RVA311.com.
Henrico
- If you are reporting a water or sewer emergency 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. call 804-501-4275. If the emergency is after 4:30 p.m. call 804-501-5024.
- If you have a gas leak call Richmond Gas Works at 804-646-4646.
Chesterfield
- For water and wastewater emergencies call from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. call 804-748-1310. For after-hours emergencies call 804-744-1360.
- For gas emergencies call Columbia Gas at 1-800-544-5606.
BR PREPARED
The Virginia Department of Emergency Services recommends preparing a kit with the following supplies you may need during a hurricane:
- At least a 3-day supply of water and non-perishable food
- Medications for at least one week and copies of prescriptions
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- A wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Your cell phone, charger and a backup battery
- Cloth face coverings for everyone ages 2 and up
- Emergency cash funds support your family for a few days — if internet or electricity go out businesses may not be able to accept debit or credit cards
- Hand sanitizer
- Ice for your freezer in case the power goes out
- You can find a full list of items and supplies here.