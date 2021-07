Outdoor public swimming pools in the city of Richmond will be closed Thursday due to concerns over Tropical Storm Elsa. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Outdoor public swimming pools in the city of Richmond will be closed Thursday due to concerns over Tropical Storm Elsa.

Richmond’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities announced that the city’s outdoor pools would not open but should reopen Friday at normal hours.

