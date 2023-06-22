EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for some southern counties in Central Virginia.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a severe thunderstorm was located near Emporia, moving north at 15 mph.
The storm is expected to have 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail. There may be minor damage to vehicles, trees and powerlines.
The warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Southampton County
- Sussex County
Residents are encouraged to move inside to the lowest floor in their building.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. but may be extended later.