UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is also currently in effect for Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Prince George County.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Virginia until 4:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chesterfield County, Powhatan County, Dinwiddie County, Amelia County and Nottoway County.
At 3:48 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located in western Amelia County moving east at around 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and ping-pong ball-sized hail are possible in the above counties.
Residents of the above counties are asked to shelter in place until the warning is lifted.