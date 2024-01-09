This article is being continuously updated with the most current information. The most recent update was at 6:29 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several central Virginia counties.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued throughout the evening by the National Weather Service. The following areas are included in the most recent severe thunderstorm warning, issued at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday:
- Southeastern Louisa County
- City of Colonial Heights
- City of Hopewell
- Eastern Nottoway County
- City of Petersburg
- Southeastern Goochland County
- Hanover County
- Dinwiddie County
- Eastern Powhatan County
- City of Richmond
- Chesterfield County
- Northwestern King and Queen County
- Charles City County
- Prince George County
- New Kent County
- Henrico County
- Southern Caroline County
- King William County
- Eastern Amelia County
This warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. — until then, the National Weather Service advises residents remain indoors and away from windows. This storm could take down trees and damage power lines.
Radar activity has indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain at 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1 to 3 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or to be expected.
The following areas are included in this flash flood warning:
- Central Amelia County
- Northwestern Chesterfield County
- Northeastern Cumberland County
- Goochland County
- Hanover County
- Northwestern Henrico County
- Southeastern Louisa County
- Powhatan County
The National Weather Service advises residents to “turn around, don’t drown” if they come across a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
These warnings come alongside a previous tornado watch advisory.