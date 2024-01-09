This article is being continuously updated with the most current information. The most recent update was at 6:29 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several central Virginia counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued throughout the evening by the National Weather Service. The following areas are included in the most recent severe thunderstorm warning, issued at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday:

Southeastern Louisa County

City of Colonial Heights

City of Hopewell

Eastern Nottoway County

City of Petersburg

Southeastern Goochland County

Hanover County

Dinwiddie County

Eastern Powhatan County

City of Richmond

Chesterfield County

Northwestern King and Queen County

Charles City County

Prince George County

New Kent County

Henrico County

Southern Caroline County

King William County

Eastern Amelia County

This warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. — until then, the National Weather Service advises residents remain indoors and away from windows. This storm could take down trees and damage power lines.

Radar activity has indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain at 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1 to 3 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or to be expected.

The following areas are included in this flash flood warning:

Central Amelia County

Northwestern Chesterfield County

Northeastern Cumberland County

Goochland County

Hanover County

Northwestern Henrico County

Southeastern Louisa County

Powhatan County

The National Weather Service advises residents to “turn around, don’t drown” if they come across a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These warnings come alongside a previous tornado watch advisory.