RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central Virginia. Here’s everything you need to know.

The storm watch currently includes most Virginia counties east of U.S. Route 29 and will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Strong damaging winds could be the main threat due to the warm temperatures — hail and lightning, however, will be less likely as a result.

Localized flooding will also be possible in some areas — especially those that experienced flooding yesterday such as Hampton Roads.

The most at-risk areas of the storm watch are likely to be regions southeast of the metro Richmond area. Hampton Roads is currently expected to be one of the most at-risk areas.

Most storms will have passed metro Richmond by 7 p.m. tonight. Skies are expected to clear overnight with mostly sunny and more temperate weather tomorrow.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.