Signs of spring storm season: thunderstorms rip through southern Virginia under tornado watch, warnings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The threat of severe weather loomed Thursday night in southern Virginia as strong storms move across the lower half of the country.

A tornado watch, and a warning were issued for several counties in the lower Commonwealth.

The storm systems are the latest sign for emergency weather warnings to be taken seriously.

Despite the bad weather predicted for Greensville County–included in the tornado watch, and warning–the sheriff’s office told 8News they received no reports of damage Thursday evening.

Tuesday afternoon local news anchors in Greensboro, North Carolina evacuated their studio live on television, as strong wings rattled the roof and cause momentary power outages.

Heard on the air from 8News’ sister station WGHP, chief meteorologist Van Denton said “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in.”

After fleeing the studio along with anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen, McNeill said “In my 37 years working at FOX8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did.

The swath of inclement weather caused high winds, and tornadoes across the American south–including a cyclone seen in Mississippi, and damaged private property in Alabama.