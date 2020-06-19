PHOTOS: Storm clouds over Midlothian

Storm clouds over Midlothian on Friday, Jun. 19, 2020. (Photo submitted by James Monteria)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) – 8News viewer James Monteria shared these dramatic photos of storm clouds over Midlothian in the area behind Chesterfield Town Center.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:32 p.m. for areas across the region including parts of Henrico, Hanover, King William and Caroline counties.

Minutes earlier, at 2:25 p.m., a flash flood warning was issued for parts of Goochland, Henrico, Hanover and Powhatan counties.

According to 8News meteorologist Michelle Morgan, “… an upper level system will begin to move east bringing warm and humid air over the state today and through the weekend. Clouds will continue to build throughout the day and our rain chances will remain high this afternoon.”

