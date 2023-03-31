RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Windy weather is coming to Central Virginia! A strong storm system — making its way eastward across the United States — is expected to bring especially severe weather to the region on Saturday.

This storm will first begin hitting Central Virginia on Friday into Friday night. The winds will start to pick up tomorrow as warm air flows in over us from the southwest. Gusts to near 30 are possible in the afternoon, before taking a break in the evening.

We will see wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph on Friday during the day, then wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph possible on Saturday.

The damaging winds will be responsible for severe weather concentrated along the Mississippi River tomorrow. Note the 2 areas in red on the map — this is where the greatest threat of tornadoes will be. Overnight, we will see that transform into a squall line that will come in here early on Saturday when the first of the storms will just be entering the state.

Saturday is a VIPIR Alert Weather Day for the area. Residents are encouraged to bring in trash cans and unsecured lawn furniture Saturday morning. Tree branches dropping and falling power lines are likely in spots making power outages also very possible.

The strong winds are expected to subside on Saturday evening as the strong cold front sweeps through, leading to improved conditions on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and in the lower 60s.