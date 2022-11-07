RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Tropical Storm overnight, prompting the Bahamas government to issue a hurricane warning for a number of northwestern islands.

As Nicole approaches the coastline of Florida it is expected to turn into a minimal hurricane. Should Nicole make landfall as a hurricane, it will be the latest in hurricane season to hit the east coast of Florida, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Nicole is then expected to cross Florida to the Gulf Coast before turning north-northeast. It is expected to reach offshore Virginia by Saturday morning, according to NWS.

The system is expected to cause heavy rainfall in parts of Virginia from Friday to Saturday morning. When the rain ends, the passing cold front will make Saturday breezier during the day.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for all local weather updates.