UPDATE: Outage totals were adjusted to reflect the most recent information from Dominion Energy as of 7:43 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 17,000 Central Virginia residents are without power as a result of storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
With winds ranging from 40 to 60 mph and a tornado watch in effect for several counties in Central Virginia, many residents are feeling the storm’s effects.
As of 7:43 p.m. Jan. 9, the following number of businesses and homes were without power in Central Virginia:
- 61 in the City of Richmond
- 115 in the City of Petersburg
- 6 in the City of Hopewell
- 626 in the City of Colonial Heights
- 5,202 in Henrico County
- 1,616 in Chesterfield County
- 3,846 in Hanover County
- 425 in Dinwiddie County
- 802 in Goochland County
- 1,153 in Powhatan County
- 219 in Amelia County
- 190 in Charles City County
- 399 in New Kent County
- 83 in Cumberland County
- 2,148 in Buckingham County
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.