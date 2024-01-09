UPDATE: Outage totals were adjusted to reflect the most recent information from Dominion Energy as of 7:43 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 17,000 Central Virginia residents are without power as a result of storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

With winds ranging from 40 to 60 mph and a tornado watch in effect for several counties in Central Virginia, many residents are feeling the storm’s effects.

As of 7:43 p.m. Jan. 9, the following number of businesses and homes were without power in Central Virginia:

61 in the City of Richmond

115 in the City of Petersburg

6 in the City of Hopewell

626 in the City of Colonial Heights

5,202 in Henrico County

1,616 in Chesterfield County

3,846 in Hanover County

425 in Dinwiddie County

802 in Goochland County

1,153 in Powhatan County

219 in Amelia County

190 in Charles City County

399 in New Kent County

83 in Cumberland County

2,148 in Buckingham County

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.