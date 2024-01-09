UPDATE: Outage totals were adjusted to reflect the most recent information from Dominion Energy as of 7:43 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 17,000 Central Virginia residents are without power as a result of storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

With winds ranging from 40 to 60 mph and a tornado watch in effect for several counties in Central Virginia, many residents are feeling the storm’s effects.

As of 7:43 p.m. Jan. 9, the following number of businesses and homes were without power in Central Virginia:

  • 61 in the City of Richmond
  • 115 in the City of Petersburg
  • 6 in the City of Hopewell
  • 626 in the City of Colonial Heights
  • 5,202 in Henrico County
  • 1,616 in Chesterfield County
  • 3,846 in Hanover County
  • 425 in Dinwiddie County
  • 802 in Goochland County
  • 1,153 in Powhatan County
  • 219 in Amelia County
  • 190 in Charles City County
  • 399 in New Kent County
  • 83 in Cumberland County
  • 2,148 in Buckingham County

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.