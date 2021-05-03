Tornado activity in Northumberland County closes roads, causes power outages

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There has been tornado activity reported in Northumberland County. According to the National Weather Service, a funnel cloud was spotted and homes in the area of Lewisetta Road and Chambers Lane were damaged.

After seeing imagery of the funnel cloud, an official with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration verified with 8News that the area was hit by a tornado. Tomorrow, the weather service will be visiting the area to grade the tornado and learn more.

The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid Lewisetta Road and the surrounding area to allow emergency vehicles to safely enter and exit. Their post states that they are unsure about the extent of damages and do not know if anyone has been injured.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative says the tornado caused a power outage affecting over 700 members in the area. Lineworkers have been called to county to begin restoring power.

As of 5 p.m., over 650 members are still without power. NNEC says lines have been significantly damaged. The cooperative has three crews working to restore power.