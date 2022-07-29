RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for:

  •   The City of Richmond in central Virginia
  •   Northwestern King and Queen County in east central Virginia
  •   Northern Henrico County in central Virginia
  •   Southcentral Caroline County in north central Virginia
  •   Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia
  •   Northwestern King William County in east central Virginia

Another severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 3:15 p.m. for:

  •   Northern King and Queen County in east central Virginia
  •   Central Richmond County in east central Virginia
  •   Southeastern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia
  •   Central King William County in east central Virginia
  •   Essex County in east central Virginia

The tornado warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for:

  •   Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia
  •   East central Goochland County in central Virginia
  •   Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia
  •   West central Hanover County in central Virginia
  • Photos by Edward Shaw
Anyone in the above areas is encouraged to move to the closest substantial shelter. Move to basements or the lowest floors of sturdy buildings.

Tree down on Pamela Drive (Photo: Henrico Police)
The Stormtracker8 team covering the breaking weather. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)