RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for:

The City of Richmond in central Virginia

Northwestern King and Queen County in east central Virginia

Northern Henrico County in central Virginia

Southcentral Caroline County in north central Virginia

Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia

Northwestern King William County in east central Virginia

Another severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 3:15 p.m. for:

Northern King and Queen County in east central Virginia

Central Richmond County in east central Virginia

Southeastern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia

Central King William County in east central Virginia

Essex County in east central Virginia

The tornado warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for:

Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia

East central Goochland County in central Virginia

Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia

West central Hanover County in central Virginia



Photos by Edward Shaw

Anyone in the above areas is encouraged to move to the closest substantial shelter. Move to basements or the lowest floors of sturdy buildings.

Tree down on Pamela Drive (Photo: Henrico Police)