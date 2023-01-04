GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Greensville and Southampton Counties in southside Virginia as severe thunderstorms roll across the commonwealth.

The National Weather Service issued the bulletin at 2:36 p.m. and initially projected that it would extend until 3 p.m.

The area of concern was identified near Clarksville, 8 miles west of Boykins and moving Northeast.

Anyone in the affected area is urged to take shelter in a basement or other secure location until the risk has passed.