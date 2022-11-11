BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tornado warnings have now been issued for Southeastern Mecklenburg and Southwestern Brunswick County.

Both warnings are in place until 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone in this area should seek shelter immediately. Ideally, seek shelter in a windowless room in a low level of a building. If you see a tornado while you are outside, seek shelter in the nearest building, ravine or ditch. If you are in your car and cannot go elsewhere, buckle your seltbelt, get away from windows and cover your head.

At 11:46 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ebony moving north at 30 mph.

This storm will be near Ebony and Gasburg around 12 p.m. and Brodnax and Brunswick around 12:10 p.m.

Damage is possible for mobile homes, roofs, windows, cars and trees. There is also the potential for dangerous flying debris, which could injury anyone that has not properly taken shelter.

Tornado watches still remain in place in several counties throughout Virginia. Stay with 8News Weather Alerts for the latest updates.