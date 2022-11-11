RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of central Virginia due to the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm made landfall along Florida’s eastern coast early Thursday morning as a Category 1, but shortly after lowered in severity to a tropical storm. As of Friday morning, Nicole had once again weakened, becoming a tropical depression.

Remnants of Nicole are expected to bring rain and severe weather to Virginia, with tornadoes likely and high winds up to 70 miles per hour expected by the National Weather Service.

Early morning showers are expected to increase in severity throughout the day, and have the possibility to rotate, with tornadoes possible in the evening hours.

According to the National Hurricane Center, flash, urban, and small-stream flooding is possible.