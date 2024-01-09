RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for parts of central Virginia and other areas due to conditions formed by the stormy weather.

According to NWS, a tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are possible — with winds exceeding 58 mph or higher.

The tornado watch was issued around 1:45 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

In Virginia, this watch currently includes 14 cities and counties:

Chesterfield County

City of Petersburg

City of Colonial Heights

Dinwiddie County

Powhatan County

Amelia County

Prince Edward County

Cumberland County

Brunswick County

Lunenburg County

Mecklenburg County

Nottoway County

City of Emporia

Greensville County

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.