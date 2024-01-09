RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for parts of central Virginia and other areas due to conditions formed by the stormy weather.

According to NWS, a tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are possible — with winds exceeding 58 mph or higher.

The tornado watch was issued around 1:45 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

In Virginia, this watch currently includes 14 cities and counties:

  • Chesterfield County
  • City of Petersburg
  • City of Colonial Heights
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Powhatan County
  • Amelia County
  • Prince Edward County
  • Cumberland County
  • Brunswick County
  • Lunenburg County
  • Mecklenburg County
  • Nottoway County
  • City of Emporia
  • Greensville County

