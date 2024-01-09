RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for parts of central Virginia and other areas due to conditions formed by the stormy weather.
According to NWS, a tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are possible — with winds exceeding 58 mph or higher.
The tornado watch was issued around 1:45 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.
In Virginia, this watch currently includes 14 cities and counties:
- Chesterfield County
- City of Petersburg
- City of Colonial Heights
- Dinwiddie County
- Powhatan County
- Amelia County
- Prince Edward County
- Cumberland County
- Brunswick County
- Lunenburg County
- Mecklenburg County
- Nottoway County
- City of Emporia
- Greensville County
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.