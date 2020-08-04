Tornado watch until noon today in eastern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch to include the following counties until noon today.
- Accomack
- Charles City
- Essex
- King William
- King and Queen
- New Kent
- Richmond County
- Westmoreland
- Lancaster
- Matthews
- Middlesex
- Northampton
- Northumberland
This includes the following cities:
- Bacons Castle
- Barham
- Barnetts
- Bavon
- Booth Fork
- Bottoms Bridge
- Boykins
- Brays Fork
- Browns Corner
- Buford Crossroads
- Busch Gardens
- Cambridge
- Cape Charles
- Caret
- Center Cross
- Centreville
- Champlain
- Chincoteague
- Chippokes State Park
- Christensons Corner
- Clancie
- Claresville
- Colonial Beach
- Courtland
- Cowie Corner
- Crisfield
- Croaker
- Dragonville
- Dunbrooke
- Dunnsville
- Durand
- Emporia
- Emporia Airport
- Emporia Reservoir
- Ewell
- Exmore
- Five Forks
- Franklin
- Gloucester
- Gloucester Point
- Green Plain
- Greensbackville
- Greensville
- Gressit
- Grove
- Gwaltney Corner
- Hog Island Game Reserve
- Horntown
- Howertons
- Hunterdale
- Ivor
- James City
- Kilmarnock
- King and Queen Court House
- Lancaster
- Lewisetta
- Little Plymouth
- Mascot
- Mattaponi
- Mountcastle
- New Church
- New Kent Airport
- New Point
- New Point Comfort
- Ocean City
- Onacock
- Orapax Farms
- Peary
- Poolesville
- Princess Anne
- Quinton
- Roxbury
- Salisbury
- Southampton
- Surry
- Suxxex
- Talleysville
- Urbana
- Wakefield
- Warsaw
- Waverly
- Wayside
- West Point
- Williamsburg