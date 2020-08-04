Tornado watch until noon today in eastern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch to include the following counties until noon today.

  • Accomack
  • Charles City
  • Essex
  • King William
  • King and Queen
  • New Kent
  • Richmond County
  • Westmoreland
  • Lancaster
  • Matthews
  • Middlesex
  • Northampton
  • Northumberland

This includes the following cities:

  • Bacons Castle
  • Barham
  • Barnetts
  • Bavon
  • Booth Fork
  • Bottoms Bridge
  • Boykins
  • Brays Fork
  • Browns Corner
  • Buford Crossroads
  • Busch Gardens
  • Cambridge
  • Cape Charles
  • Caret
  • Center Cross
  • Centreville
  • Champlain
  • Chincoteague
  • Chippokes State Park
  • Christensons Corner
  • Clancie
  • Claresville
  • Colonial Beach
  • Courtland
  • Cowie Corner
  • Crisfield
  • Croaker
  • Dragonville
  • Dunbrooke
  • Dunnsville
  • Durand
  • Emporia
  • Emporia Airport
  • Emporia Reservoir
  • Ewell
  • Exmore
  • Five Forks
  • Franklin
  • Gloucester
  • Gloucester Point
  • Green Plain
  • Greensbackville
  • Greensville
  • Gressit
  • Grove
  • Gwaltney Corner
  • Hog Island Game Reserve
  • Horntown
  • Howertons
  • Hunterdale
  • Ivor
  • James City
  • Kilmarnock
  • King and Queen Court House
  • Lancaster
  • Lewisetta
  • Little Plymouth
  • Mascot
  • Mattaponi
  • Mountcastle
  • New Church
  • New Kent Airport
  • New Point
  • New Point Comfort
  • Ocean City
  • Onacock
  • Orapax Farms
  • Peary
  • Poolesville
  • Princess Anne
  • Quinton
  • Roxbury
  • Salisbury
  • Southampton
  • Surry
  • Suxxex
  • Talleysville
  • Urbana
  • Wakefield
  • Warsaw
  • Waverly
  • Wayside
  • West Point
  • Williamsburg

