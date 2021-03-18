Tornado watches, warnings announced for Southern Virginia

GREENVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As severe weather rolls into Virginia some counties are now advised to be on the lookout for possible tornadoes.

Brunswick County, the City of Emporia, Greensville County and Sussex County are now all under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

Greensville County and Sussex County are also under a more urgent Tornado Warning until 6:00 p.m.

Sussex County has also been issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

