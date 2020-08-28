TRACKING LAURA: Storms remains a threat to Central Virginia

(WRIC) — This weekend in Central Virginia will be split in two. Saturday is a StormTracker 8 Weather Alert Day.

8News’ Chief Meteorologist John Bernier says for the first part of the weekend we will be dealing with the remains of what was Hurricane Laura passing through Central Virginia. The storm will approach the area during the late morning hours and then will exit the state by early evening. The track is almost west to east and will lie just to the north of the area.

This will set us up for a several possible weather problems:

Heavy rainfall

Strong gusty winds

Potential tornadoes

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the state east of the Blue Ridge Mountains with a slight risk of severe weather.

At this time, the storms look like they will start to crank up over us by the lunch hour and then progress to the east. In the metro Richmond area, based on the timing as of right now, our window for the nasty weather will be from around noon to 3 p.m. To the east and towards the Bay, it will extend until around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

One thing to remember, with this being the second wettest August on record to date, we might not even need severe storms to cause branches and trees to fall, which could lead to power outages.

Now the good news.

Once we make it to Saturday night, a cold front will sweep through the area, and set you up for ample sunshine on Sunday, much lower humidity and temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Click here for the latest from StormTracker 8.