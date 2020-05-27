Tropical Depression Bertha bringing light rain to Richmond area this evening and overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tropical Storm Bertha, the second named tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, formed just off the South Carolina coastline this morning right before making landfall at 10 a.m.

The storm has now moved inland and weakened to a tropical depression. By tomorrow morning, the storm is expected to dissipate as moves into the Blue Ridge mountains of western Virginia.

As the remains of the storm moves into Virginia from North Carolina this evening, the heaviest of the rain will move through the southwestern part of the state. This will bring a few showers into areas manly south of Metro Richmond.

Tropical Storm Bertha

Overnight, as the rain marches northward through the mountains, we will see periods of light rain crossing over Metro Richmond.

Tropical Storm Bertha

Early tomorrow morning might be the best chance for seeing heavier rain here in the Metro Region. This will bring in a chance of showers and storms over us right around daybreak.

Winds are not a threat with this storm, but heavy rainfall could lead to potential flash flooding in western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for areas of western Virginia west of US-28 AND south of the James River.

This is the same area where heavy rainfall fell last weekend causing flash flooding in a few areas.

For Central Virginia, the remains of this system will pump warm and very humid air over us, increasing the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. These storms would have the potential for heavy downpours.