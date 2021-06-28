Tropical storm forms off South Carolina coast, no impact expected in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Depression #4 formed off the South Carolina coast around 11 a.m. on Monday. As of 3:05 p.m., the depression has strengthened into a Tropical Storm making Danny the fourth named stormed of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Danny will look to make landfall just south of Charleston, SC later this evening and bring locally strong winds to the low country of South Carolina and possibly as much as 2” to 4” of rain with locally higher amounts, which might lead to some flooding.

We do not expect any impact for Central Virginia, other than increased tropical air over the next several days, which will lead to higher humidity and a better chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Click here to see the StormTracker 8 Forecast.