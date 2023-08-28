RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of 5 a.m. Monday morning, Tropical Storm Idalia had winds of 65 miles per hour and was expected to continue to slowly strengthen throughout the morning.

It is forecasted Idalia could become a hurricane by late morning or early afternoon Monday, and then as the storm travels through the Gulf of Mexico — where the water temperatures are between 85 to 90 degrees — it will rapidly intensify to a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph by late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

As of Monday morning, it was expected that Idalia could make landfall near Cedar Key to Tallahassee Florida early Wednesday morning. The timeframe for possible landfall would be somewhere around 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

From that point, Idalia will quickly cross Florida and then move off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina by Wednesday night and then move out to sea on Thursday. This storm will pass well to the south of us so the impacts here in Central Virginia will be minimal.

Central Virginia is expected to see some rain and maybe a few thunderstorms — especially along and south of Interstate 64 — from this system as tropical moisture pushes our way Wednesday.

We are not expecting any major severe weather outbreak from Idalia in Virginia.

Once the storm is far enough off the coast, high pressure will settle down out of Canada and bring us a lovely end of the week and upcoming Labor Day weekend. However, it is expected to get hot by Sunday and Monday.