CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation crews are actively working to address damages in the Greater Richmond area caused by the wind and heavy rain.

VDOT crews continue to respond to roads that are flooded and downed trees causing road closures.

Based on a press release from VDOT, the interstates and primary roads are open and clear.

Crews will remain on standby and respond to flooding, downed trees, and other roadway hazards that may be caused by any incoming weather system approaching this weekend.

VDOT advises drivers to stay off the road during severe weather or to use extreme caution if travel is necessary this weekend.

The possibility of more flooding and damage in the Greater Richmond area is high due to saturated soil from the storms this week.

In addition, VDOT recommends some safety tips for traveling during or after a storm:

Please obey all “road closed” signs.

Turn around, don’t drown. Do not travel through any flooded roadways.

Six inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off their feet, 12 inches can move cars and 18-24 inches can carry most large vehicles.

Be alert to debris, trees and power lines.

Move over for emergency crews in the roadways.

Be aware of high wind advisories, especially on bridges.

For the most recent road conditions, drivers can check the 511Virginia app or website.