State of emergency declared in Virginia as Ida approaches, potentially bringing flash floods and tornadoes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The remnants of Ida which arrived in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane earlier this week are expected to impact Virginia. The Commonwealth, especially the southwestern region, has already experienced severe weather damage this week. In preparation for further damage from the now tropical depression, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

According to Northam’s release, the storm is expected to cause heavy flooding along the Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 corridors. Buchanan County and other parts of southwestern Virginia have been experiencing heavy rainfall making it difficult to prepare for the approaching tropical weather.

The Monday storm that hit Buchanan County caused flash flooding. Ida could potentially caused more flooding, downed trees, electrical outages and impacts on travel.

There is also a risk for tornados starting late Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday.

With a state of emergency in place, the state can station workers and equipment to respond to disaster. It also allows Virginia officials at the state and local level to coordinate preparations and evacuations.

8News meteorologists are predicting Central Virginia will see severe weather on Wednesday. The threat for severe weather will last from 2 p.m. to midnight.