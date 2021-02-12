VSP, AAA urge drivers to travel safely on icy roads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)—Virginia State Police troopers are urging drivers to be safe while traveling during the winter weather.

Dylan Davenport, a spokesperson with VSP, said officers responded to at least 124 accidents and disabled vehicles Friday. Davenport also warned drivers to scrape off all ice and snow off their car before traveling on the road because it could damage another car or injure someone.

Meanwhile, AAA representatives have a few tips for drivers before heading out if you do decide to travel. Morgan Dean, a representative for AAA, suggests keeping a blanket, kitty litter, shovel and snacks in your vehicle. He said in the case of an accident, drivers should pay attention to flashing lights and drive slow when approaching ice.

Dean added if you approach ice on the road, never brake or accelerate—just glide over it

“It doesn’t matter whether you have a small sedan or a big four-wheel drive vehicle,” he said.

When wheels start spinning on ice they’re just going to keep on spinning.”