RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A very powerful system off the coast of California will soon move onshore and begin to cross the western part of the United States over the next 24 hours.

As the system moves into the Plains states, it will strengthen and storms stretching from the upper Midwest south into the northern Gulf coast states — expected to arrive by Friday.

There is a very good chance that these Friday storms could be strong-to-severe.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area that they think has a significant risk of severe weather. This area — from northern Mississippi to the western Ohio Valley — is expected to possibly receive severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, possibly large hail and even the risk of tornadoes.

As the storm develops during the next 24 hours, we will get a better sense of the types of severe weather and the areas that will be most affected.

This system will come to us later Friday evening through Saturday, but it will not bring us any severe weather, only rain showers and mild temperatures.

You can get the full StormTracker8 Forecast for Central Virginia here.