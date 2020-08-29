With Laura imminent, how Virginians can prepare their home for storms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The big concern for the weekend is remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashing destructive weather across Central Virginia.

Daniel Lee works for a local roofing company and says his day was full of repairs.

“Most people are calling to get ready for the storm where they had leaks from the last storm,” said Lee.

Lee says now is the time to check your attic for leaks that could potentially lead to water damage during a heavy downpour.

“If you see any wet spots there, that means it’s been leaking. You can put a bucket down there until you can call a roofer so they can come take care of the leak and fix the problem,” Lee said.

He adds right now is the best time to figure out what to do if your home is damaged. Lee says getting a roof inspection is a good idea to make sure there are no leaks once a storm passes through.

StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo says the worst of the storm is expected to hit Saturday afternoon between noon and 6 p.m. He says we could experience weather conditions like when the tornado ripped through Chesterfield in 2018.

“Unfortunately, it might be very similar to what we had with Florence just about two years ago where we saw a lot of thunderstorms with damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes,” DiNardo said.

DiNardo provides insight on where to take shelter if tornadoes impact the area.

“Remember your safe place if a tornado warning is issued the smallest interior room in your house on the lowest level. Maybe a basement, maybe a first floor, not near any windows,” DiNardo said.