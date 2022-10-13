RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents that live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area can expect a wet and rainy Thursday with precipitation on the radar for the majority of the day, according to 8News meteorologists.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to top out around 70 to 75 degrees.

Morning showers will lead to thunderstorms broken up throughout the afternoon. Later in the evening, quick heavy downpours could be seen across the area.

Current 8News meteorologists expect the rain to taper off into the nighttime hours. Overnight lows are expected to dip down into the 50s.

Alas, do not dismay. Friday’s forecast is looking on the bright side, featuring plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.

