Sights and Sounds: Central Virginia’s first snowfall of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of Central Virginia with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the southeastern part of the state.

Snow will continue this evening in the area until 10 pm to midnight as it starts to shift from NW to SE and exits the area overnight. Snowfall amounts will be around a dusting to an inch from Ashland down to Chester. Into the Tri-Cities and down to the Dinwiddie and back to South Hill, I expect that we are going to see 1”-3” of snow. The big winners are going to be in locations down the southeast of a line from Williamsburg to around Emporia. Here is where 4” to 7” of snow will be possible, with the highest threat of that along the US-58 corridor.