So, what is freezing rain?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many times we hear meteorologists talk about different types of precipitation like rain, sleet or snow. Lately, freezing rain has been talked about a lot. But what exactly is freezing rain?

According to our 8News Meteorologist Michelle Morgan, freezing rain is rain that freezes when it comes into contact with a surface that is at or below freezing.

Freezing rain starts off as snow that melts when it moves through a section in the atmosphere that is above freezing. Then near the surface, there is a shallow area where the temperatures are at or below freezing.

There isn’t enough time for the raindrop to freeze so instead it freezes on whatever it comes into contact with—creating a coating of ice.