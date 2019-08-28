South Florida preps for Dorian

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The people of South Florida are bracing themselves for Hurricane Dorian. It’s expected to approach the area this weekend bringing with it torrential rains and dangerous winds.

Jamie Arden who lives in Miami Shores says “i’m not that concerned but i think it’s better to be safe than sorry. i’d rather be here now before it gets too crazy.” Others are doing the same as a precaution, stocking up on water and other supplies.

“just the unknown. that’s the scary part. but at least we have five days six days notice,” says Nancy Flood.

As for how much water you should buy, at least a gallon per person per day is recommended. Pets need to stay hydrated too and extra pet food should be on any animal lovers list.

If a baby lives under your roof, Nicole Krauss says, “make sure that you have enough milk, food, formula ready for them. diapers wipes.”

Make sure those first aid kits are full with band aids and other medical supplies and make sure prescriptions are filled as well.

Former Battalion Chief Greg May in Fort Lauderdale says, “if you’re not sure how much you know medicine or supplies you should have, as far as your medical treatment, your oxygen bottles and things like that, consult with your physician.”

Forecasters say Dorian could grow into a category three storm as it nears the U.S.

The storm is expected to cause landslides, widespread flooding and power outages in Puerto Rico.