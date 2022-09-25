RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An evening storm Sunday night with strong winds caused problems on area roads for drivers and also residents at home.

As of 5 p.m. over 6,378 customers were without power in Chesterfield County according to the Dominion Energy real-time Outage Map. In the Petersburg and Colonial Heights area 3,064 customers didn’t have power. In Richmond 1,794 customers couldn’t turn on their lights. In Henrico County 330 customers were without power.

At 6 p.m. the map showed 1,120 Dominion Energy customers in Dinwiddie County without power.

Emergency crews raced to close streets and assess damage caused by trees felled by the rain and winds throughout the region, as well as live power wires down, some with flames emitting from them.

Four motor vehicle accidents with injuries were reported across Chesterfield as the storm moved across the area.

Officials are urging people to drive cautiously in the rain and be aware of the hazards that have resulted.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.