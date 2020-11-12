Storms across Central Virginia causing flooding, school delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As rain moves through Central Virginia this morning that may result in flooding for some.
One area in Chesterfield County is prone to flooding.
Summerlake, Westerleigh and Beckenham are just a few of the neighborhoods impacted when heavy rains pour. Residents who live along these areas find it hard to get to their home or out of the area.
Earlier this week, Chesterfield County announced it has set aside $30 million to go towards alleviating this issue for residents. This past summer the county saw historic flooring in the area.
If you see a flooded road, officials remind you to “turn around and don’t drown.”
The rain is expected to last in our area until this afternoon. Several school districts have already closed this morning due to expected flooding and driving conditions.
- Caroline County Public Schools — Closed
- Essex County Public Schools — Closed, Operating virtually
- Goochland County Public Schools — Closed
- Hanover County Public Schools — Closed
- Louisa County Public Schools — Closed, Remote learning for all students
- Richmond County Public Schools — Closed
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools — All asynchronous, distant learning today
