Storms across Central Virginia causing flooding, school delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As rain moves through Central Virginia this morning that may result in flooding for some.

One area in Chesterfield County is prone to flooding.

Summerlake, Westerleigh and Beckenham are just a few of the neighborhoods impacted when heavy rains pour. Residents who live along these areas find it hard to get to their home or out of the area.

#WATCH: Take a look at this #flooding on Otterdale Rd between Duval and Westerleigh. I talked to the man you see here…he tells me this is a familiar sight for him and his family who live in the area. @8NEWS — Autumn Childress 8News (@achildresstv) November 12, 2020

Earlier this week, Chesterfield County announced it has set aside $30 million to go towards alleviating this issue for residents. This past summer the county saw historic flooring in the area.

Flooding along Otterdale Road in Chesterfield. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

Road closed in Chesterfield due to flooding in the area. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

If you see a flooded road, officials remind you to “turn around and don’t drown.”

The rain is expected to last in our area until this afternoon. Several school districts have already closed this morning due to expected flooding and driving conditions.