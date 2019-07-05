StormTracker 8: Heat and humidity continue

(WRIC) — Happy Saturday!

The heat and humidity continue today with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s but it will feel like the triple digits.

Late day storms are possible this afternoon lasting into the early evening hours.

Some storms that move through the region could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

Monday will feel sticky even though there will be a slight dip in temperatures. The day time high will climb into the upper 80s but the humidity sticks around. Clouds are expected across the region and late-day showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Clouds will linger into Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. The humidity remains.

Wednesday the clouds will gradually move out of the area leaving abundant sunshine and temperatures move back into the lower 90s. And there is zero relief from the humidity. Expect another muggy and uncomfortable day across Central Virginia with little relief in sight.

Thursday a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a chance of a pop of storm later in the day. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s with high humidity values.

Friday temperatures drop slightly into the upper 80s and expect muggy conditions. Mostly sunny conditions with light winds.