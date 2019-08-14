StormTracker 8: Another hot, humid day; pop-up showers possible this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hot and humid conditions are expected today across Central Virginia.

We will see some sunshine starting to break through some of the clouds during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s.

This afternoon we could see a quick pop up shower or storm after 4 p.m. with heavy rain.

Tonight looks fairly quiet with partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Overnight lows are expected to fall in the lower 70s.

The weekend is looking very nice but it will be hot and humid. Saturday is looking to be a sunny day with a few clouds and highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday will be much of the same but a bit hotter with highs in the upper 90s and sunny.

Monday looks quiet with mostly sunny skies but it will be humid. Even though quiet conditions are expected, due to the humid conditions, I can’t rule out a pop-up storm during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, a cold front will slide through increasing chances for a few storms and some could be strong. Temperatures will be hot in the lower 90s.